Image caption Prosecutors argued there was nothing to prevent Jack Shepherd being extradited from Georgia

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is to be sent back to the UK after agreeing to his extradition from Georgia.

The 31-year-old went on the run before his trial where he was found guilty of manslaughter following a speedboat crash on the River Thames which killed Charlotte Brown.

After months in hiding in the capital, Tbilisi, he handed himself into police and was jailed for three months.

Shepherd has been granted the right to appeal against his UK conviction.

The court heard Shepherd's extradition order was based on both the manslaughter offence and a separate assault charge.

The second charge relates to an incident - shortly before Shepherd fled to Tbilisi - in Moretonhampstead, Devon, on 16 March 2018.

Shepherd is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jack Shepherd's cell in Tbilisi

Prosecutor Naniko Zazunashvili said both charges apply to the Georgian Criminal Code and argued there was nothing to prevent Shepherd's extradition.

She said: "He knew the boat was not in good working order and knew Charlotte Brown had no skills to control the boat - and he let her control the boat.

"While being on board the boat Jack Shepherd took obligation to take care of Charlotte Brown, but this obligation was violated.

"He knew boat was in poor working order."