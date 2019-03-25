Image copyright Met Police Image caption A passer-by found Ravi Katharkamar collapsed inside his shop

A shopkeeper stabbed to death in a robbery at his newsagents in north-west London has been named.

Ravi Katharkamar, 54, is thought to have been attacked while opening Marsh Food and Wine in Pinner at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday, the Met Police said.

A passer-by found Mr Katharkamar collapsed inside the shop. He died about 45 minutes later.

Residents described the shopkeeper as "friendly and polite" and said the community had been shaken by his death.

Police said the attack on "completely innocent" Mr Katharkamar was "vicious and unwarranted".

Detectives said the shop's till was stolen and may have been dumped somewhere by the robber. No arrests have been made.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police said the attack on "completely innocent" Mr Katharkamar was "vicious and unwarranted"

A number of appeals have been launched to raise money for Mr Katharkamar's family.

Journalist Caron Kemp, 36, set up a GoFundMe page after seeing the sadness expressed by members of a local Facebook parenting group she oversees.

Kristina Bennett, 31, who organised another appeal, said Mr Katharkamar's death had "shocked us all".

She added: "He was always friendly and polite. Pinner is a lovely place... I am hopeful that everyone will pull together to help the family in whatever way they can."

Image copyright PA Image caption A large part of Marsh Road was cordoned off and a forensics tent was set up outside Costa Coffee

Police said they wanted to hear from anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Astra being driven away from Marsh Road at speed.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe said: "This was a vicious and unwarranted attack on a completely innocent man.

"Ravi's attacker got away with a few pounds worth of coins, but he leaves behind a family utterly devastated."

He urged anyone who found the till, or saw the car parked in Cecil Park before the attack, to come forward.

