Image copyright NCA Image caption The National Crime Agency tweeted a video clip of Shane O'Brien being arrested

One of the UK's "most wanted" suspects has appeared in court in Romania following his arrest two days ago.

Shane O'Brien, 31, who is wanted for questioning about the death of Josh Hanson in London in 2015, was arrested in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania.

He was remanded for 15 days at the town's Court of Appeal on Sunday for legal processes to begin to bring him back to the UK, the Met said.

The National Crime Agency tweeted a video clip of him being arrested.

The NCA had worked with the Met in the hunt for Mr O'Brien.

Skip Twitter post by @NCA_UK WATCH: The moment #MostWanted murder suspect Shane O'Brien's time on the run came to an end in the Romanian city of Cluj - he appeared in court today and was remanded in custody. pic.twitter.com/X7bw5FzS7x — NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) March 24, 2019 Report

He was made the subject of a European arrest warrant after disappearing when Mr Hanson was attacked at the RE bar in Eastcote.

A red alert was issued by Interpol for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shane O'Brien is alleged to have murdered 21-year-old Josh Hanson in an unprovoked knife attack

Mr Hanson, from Kingsbury, north-west London, was pronounced dead at the scene on 11 October 2015.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as haemorrhage, inhalation of blood and an incised wound to the neck.