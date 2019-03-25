Image copyright PA Image caption Jeremy Corbyn said he was surprised by the unprovoked attack

A Brexit supporter who egged Jeremy Corbyn while yelling "respect the vote" has admitted assaulting the Labour leader.

John Murphy, 31, attacked Mr Corbyn with an egg following the MPs visit to a mosque in his Islington North constituency on 3 March.

Mr Corbyn was "shocked and surprised" by the attack, which prompted his team to increase his security, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Murphy was warned he could be jailed.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot told Murphy, of Whetstone, in Barnet, that a custodial sentence would send a clear message that "attacks on MPs must stop".

'Respect the vote'

Prosecutor Kevin Christie said Mr Corbyn was with Labour shadow home secretary Diane Abbott at the Muslim Welfare Centre at the time of the attack, a week after the party announced it would support a second referendum on the UK leaving the European Union.

"Suddenly, he felt a strike to the right side of his forehead and then realised someone had reached over his right shoulder and struck him," Mr Christie said.

"As he was struck he heard a male voice shouting: 'Respect the vote."'

Mr Corbyn had left the room to wash himself when he realised he had been struck by an egg.

Murphy continued to shout "respect the vote" while being restrained by staff.

'Unprovoked and threatening'

Mr Corbyn, who was largely uninjured but left with a red mark, noted Murphy's face was "contorted" with rage and he appeared "very aggressive".

In a victim impact statement he said: ""I was shocked and surprised when the assault occurred as I have always felt safe and secure at the Muslim Welfare House.

"The assault was completely unprovoked and threatening. Whilst I'm determined to make sure I'm able to interact with people as I always have, I now have to be more cautious."

Murphy, of Totteridge Common, was bailed until later in the day when he could be sentenced.