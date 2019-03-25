Putney bus crash: Moped rider 'critical' after police pursuit
25 March 2019
A teenage boy is in a life-threatening condition after the moped he was on was involved in a crash with a bus in Putney, south-west London.
The 17-year-old was being pursued by police after failing to stop for officers at Putney High Street at 01:20 GMT, according to the Met.
A short time later the moped collided with a bus on Upper Richmond Road and the rider was taken to hospital.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been made aware.