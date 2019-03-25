London

Putney bus crash: Moped rider 'critical' after police pursuit

  • 25 March 2019
Upper Richmond Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been made aware of the crash.

A teenage boy is in a life-threatening condition after the moped he was on was involved in a crash with a bus in Putney, south-west London.

The 17-year-old was being pursued by police after failing to stop for officers at Putney High Street at 01:20 GMT, according to the Met.

A short time later the moped collided with a bus on Upper Richmond Road and the rider was taken to hospital.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been made aware.

