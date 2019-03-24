Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured at a property in Marsh Road, Pinner

A man has been stabbed to death in north-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said they had started a murder investigation and were trying to identify the man and his next of kin. No-one has yet been arrested.

The man was found injured at a property in Marsh Road, Pinner, at about 06:00 GMT. He died at the scene.

No further details about the man have been released. There have been 29 deaths classed as "homicides" in London so far this year.