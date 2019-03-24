Man found stabbed to death in Pinner
- 24 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed to death in north-west London.
The Metropolitan Police said they had started a murder investigation and were trying to identify the man and his next of kin. No-one has yet been arrested.
The man was found injured at a property in Marsh Road, Pinner, at about 06:00 GMT. He died at the scene.
No further details about the man have been released. There have been 29 deaths classed as "homicides" in London so far this year.