Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jack Stevens was known to be part of a gang in the Caledonian Road area of Islington

A teenager who orchestrated the "senseless" murder of a young father who stood up to gangs has been jailed.

Nashon Esbrand was hunted down by youths on bikes near his parents' home in Islington, north London, on 24 August 2017 and stabbed with a Rambo knife.

Jack Stevens, 19, was found guilty of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Judge Anuja Dhir QC jailed him for life with a minimum term of 23 years.

The court had heard that Mr Esbrand had clashed with members of the north London Cally Gang or Cally Boyz in the past and had warned police that his life was in danger.

The 27-year-old actor had been visiting his family with his girlfriend and his two-week-old baby daughter when he was killed.

However, on his way to his parents' address Mr Esbrand came across Stevens and a second man Dillon Zambon.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jack Stevens left the UK in the boot of a car travelling to Belgium

Mr Esbrand was cornered by Zambon and Stevens, as well more members of the group, and then stabbed.

The court heard as Mr Esbrand lay dying in the street, his last words were: "Don't let my mother see me like this."

Stevens, who co-ordinated the attack, fled to Spain but was extradited back to Britain in July last year.

Sentencing Stevens, Judge Dhir said: "Without you this senseless murder would not have taken place. You brought the team together."

"You bore a grudge against him and Nashon was aware of it. He had spoken to the police, his family and also his doctor about it."

Zambon, 21, of Islington, Jhon Berhane, 19, of north London, and a 17-year-old from Islington were sentenced last year in connection with the attack.

The 17-year-old admitted murder and was detained for a minimum of 12 years, while Zambon and Berhane were jailed for a minimum of 21 years.