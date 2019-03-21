Jay Hughes stabbing: Teen held over chicken shop murder
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested over the murder of a fellow teenager in south London.
Jay Hughes, 15, was stabbed near a chicken shop in Bellingham, south-east London, on 1 November and died in hospital three hours later.
The cause of his death was a single stab wound to the heart.
In December another boy aged 17 was charged with Jay's murder and is due to stand trial at a later date.
In the same month, a 21-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder and later released under investigation.
The arrested 16-year-old was taken into custody and also released under investigation.
At the time of the killing, Jay's childhood friend Tayla Ann Warwick, 19, said he was a "loving and thoughtful" boy who had loved roller skating and riding his bike.