Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mark Fontaine was stabbed to death in west London on the evening of 30 May last year

Three teenagers have been convicted over the killing of a man who was stabbed to death in Kensington, west London, last year.

Mark Fontaine, 41, of Walthamstow, east London, was attacked on 30 May on Finborough Road and died in nearby Cathcart Road.

A 15-year-old boy from Putney was found guilty of his manslaughter.

He, along with Adesina Fashina and Christian Murphy, both 18, were also convicted of conspiracy to rob.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Fashina (left) and Murphy were both found guilty of conspiracy to rob

Fashina, of Hendon Lane in Finchley, north London, was acquitted of attempted robbery and murder, and Murphy, of Avonmore Road in Kensington, was acquitted of murder on Tuesday following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Det Insp James Howarth, of the Met, described the attack as "truly shocking".

A sentencing date is yet to be set.