Image copyright Christine Matthews Image caption Two people died of serious injuries consistent with electrocution, police said

Two bodies have been discovered on train tracks between Hackney Wick and Stratford in London.

Police were called to the line shortly after 01:00 GMT following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The person died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries consistent with electrocution, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

At 02:31 GMT, a second casualty was found on the tracks on the line close to Stratford.

A spokeswoman for BTP said: "Sadly, the person was also declared dead at the scene after sustaining serious injuries consistent with electrocution."

There are currently no overground services between Stratford and Dalston Kingsland while police carry out an investigation.

Skip Twitter post by @LDNOverground No service between Stratford and Dalston Kingsland while the police carry out an investigation. — London Overground (@LDNOverground) March 21, 2019 Report

Det Chf Insp Tim Tubbs said: "An investigation is now under way to discover what happened and how these two people came to lose their lives on the railway.

"At this time we are treating their deaths as unexplained as we make a number of urgent inquiries. I would ask anyone who was near Stratford or Hackney Wick last night, and saw something which they think might be relevant to contact us as soon as possible."