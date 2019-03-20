Image caption Tendai Muswere will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on 27 August.

A university student is to face trial for allegedly manufacturing two handguns using a 3D printer.

Tendai Muswere, 25, appeared at Southwark Crown Court where he denied two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm.

He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of manufacture of a prohibited firearm relating to the same two guns.

The Zimbabwean national was a student at London's South Bank University at the time of the offence.

The alleged weapons were found during a raid on Mr Muswere's flat in Pimlico, Westminster.

Judge Christopher Hehir set Mr Muswere's trial for 27 August.