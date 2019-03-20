Image copyright @Hackneycyclist Image caption Three crews from London Fire Brigade had to free the suspect from the car

A woman was injured after a car left the road and went through the window of a London pub.

Firefighters had to cut the driver free at the Goodman's Field, a Wetherspoons pub in Mansell Street, near Tower Hill.

Paramedics took a female pedestrian to hospital after the crash, at about 10:00 GMT, but her injuries are not serious.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and dangerous driving, the Met said.

The suspect was later treated in hospital, but is due to be taken into custody at an east London police station, the force said.