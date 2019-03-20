Image copyright @999London Image caption Armed officers attended a home in Knights Close, Lower Clapton, on Tuesday evening

A man "armed with knives and making threats to kill" was shot by police and is in a life-threatening condition.

Armed officers shot the 28-year-old after being called to "domestic incident" at a property in Hackney, east London, on Tuesday night.

An officer suffered a "slash injury" and was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, is investigating.

The Met said they were called to Knights Close, Lower Clapton, at 21:43 GMT.

On Wednesday, a spokesman said the man remains in a life-threatening condition in an east London hospital.

The officer's injury is not believed to be life-threatening.