Image copyright Met Police Image caption Leroy Junior Edwards was attacked at his home in south-east London

A woman and a man have been found guilty of stabbing a 66-year-old relative to death.

Leroy Junior Edwards was found collapsed in the hallway of his flat in Ringstead Road, Catford, south-east London, on 18 August last year.

He later died of neck and chest wounds.

Mr Edwards' great-niece Kerry Donovan, 29, was convicted of murder while another distant relative Aaron Woolcock, 30, was found guilty of manslaughter after an Old Bailey trial.

Donovan, of Pantile Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, and Woolwock of Lewisham, will be sentenced on 18 April.

The Metropolitan Police said Donovan and Woolcock were distant relatives of Mr Edwards.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kerry Donovan and Aaron Woolcock were found guilty of killing Mr Edwards

Mr Edwards' family described him as a "quiet, non-confrontational man who liked to be at home", police said.

Det Sgt Brian Jones added: "We may never know exactly why Mr Edwards was killed."

"Whatever the motive, this led to the senseless death of a family man of good character in the home where he had lived for over 25 years," he said.

"Woolcock and Donovan now face the consequences of their actions and I hope their conviction will give some solace to Mr Edwards' family and friends."