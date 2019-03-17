Mike Thalassitis: Love Island star found dead in Edmonton park
- 17 March 2019
Love Island's Mike Thalassitis was found dead in a park in Edmonton on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police said it was called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 09:28 GMT on Saturday to reports of a man found hanged.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased, the force said.
The 26-year-old reality television star and former footballer found fame on the 2017 series of the ITV show.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.