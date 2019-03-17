London

Mike Thalassitis: Love Island star found dead in Edmonton park

  • 17 March 2019
Mike Thalassitis Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Mike Thalassitis rose to fame on ITV's Love Island show

Love Island's Mike Thalassitis was found dead in a park in Edmonton on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 09:28 GMT on Saturday to reports of a man found hanged.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased, the force said.

The 26-year-old reality television star and former footballer found fame on the 2017 series of the ITV show.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

