Man stabbed to death in Fulham fight

A man has been stabbed to death in a fight in south-west London.

Members of the public tried to save the 29-year-old victim before police and paramedics arrived but he died at the scene in Fulham.

Police were called to junction of Munster Road and Gowan Avenue by ambulance crews at 00:27 GMT.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been notified and officers "are working to establish the full circumstances", the Met said.

