Image copyright PA Image caption Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was found with gun shot wounds in Tottenham in April 2018

Two men have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in north London almost a year ago.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was killed near Northumberland Park in Tottenham at about 21:35 on 2 April 2018 as she walked with friends.

Police believe she died when shots were fired from a vehicle as it drove past a group of young people.

The two suspects, aged 18 and 22, were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

The 18-year-old has since been released under investigation, while the 22-year-old has been released on bail until mid-April.

Another man, aged 31, who was arrested on suspicion of murder four days after the shooting, was released under investigation pending further enquiries, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Tanesha became the ninth teenager to be killed in London in 2018 - a year which saw a total of 132 people die as a result of violent crime, the highest level for a decade.

Hakeem Blake, Tanesha's brother, said his sister was shot because she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time".