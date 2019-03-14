Image copyright Met Police Image caption Antoinette Donnegan's body was discovered in a flat in Wandsworth on 7 March

A man has been charged with the murder of a 52-year-old woman whose body was found in a south-west London flat.

Antoinette Donnegan was found dead after police carried out a welfare check at a building in Este Road, near Clapham Junction, on 7 March.

Kristian Smith, 41, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder, fraud and preventing a lawful burial, Scotland Yard said.

He is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A first post-mortem examination, which was held on Saturday, was inconclusive and a second examination is take place in due course.

Speaking on Wednesday, Det Ch Insp John Massey said the precise cause of Ms Donnegan's death "remains to be established".

"We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with Antoinette in mid to late-January this year or visited her at her home address during this time," he said.