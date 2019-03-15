Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shevaun Sorrell died after suffering a stab wound to the chest

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for life for stabbing another man to death in south-east London.

Shevaun Sorrell was discovered fatally wounded in Creek Road, Deptford, on 25 August last year. He was taken to hospital but died soon afterwards.

A jury at the Old Bailey found Dana Powell, from Lewisham, guilty of Mr Sorrell's murder by a majority verdict of 10 to two.

Powell, who denied the killing, will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dana Powell had denied murder

A post-mortem examination found Mr Sorrell died from a stab wound to the chest.

Det Ch Insp Mick Norman said Powell "faced overwhelming evidence that he was responsible for the death".

"I hope that Shevaun's loved ones gain a measure of comfort from today's sentence," he said.