Image copyright Handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill, east London

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering teenager Jodie Chesney in an east London park.

Jodie, 17, was stabbed in the back while she was playing music with friends near a playground in Harold Hill, Romford, on 1 March.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court charged with one count of murder.

The 18-year-old, of Hillfoot Road, Romford, was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

A man and a teenage boy have also been accused of killing Jodie.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Romford, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named, are both due to face a murder trial at the Old Bailey in September.

Three other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released while inquiries continue.