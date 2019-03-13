Image copyright Handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill, east London

A third man has been charged with murdering teenager Jodie Chesney in an east London park.

Jodie, 17, was stabbed in the back while she was playing music with friends near a playground in Harold Hill, Romford, on 1 March.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 18, of Hillfoot Road, Romford, is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder.

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have previously been charged.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Manuel Petrovic appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday via videolink

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Romford, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named, are both due to face trial at the Old Bailey in September.

Three other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released while inquiries continue.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Jodie's death as trauma and haemorrhage.

She was the fifth teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital so far this year.