Electric Brixton stabbing: Three knifed at Roddy Ricch concert
- 13 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been stabbed when a fight broke out during a rap concert in south London.
Online footage showed blood on the floor and crowds fleeing at the Electric Brixton after violence erupted at a Roddy Ricch gig on Tuesday.
Three men in their 20s were taken to hospital with stab wounds after the fight, but they have since been discharged.
There have been no other reports of injuries. No arrests have been made.
Electric Brixton was evacuated following the incident.