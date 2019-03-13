Image copyright Google Image caption The victim suffered a serious head injury at Queensbury station in Brent

Two men have been charged with murder over an attack that led to the death of a man at a London Tube station.

Florin Pitic, 20, suffered a serious head injury in an "altercation" at Queensbury station in Brent on Sunday, and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Ciprian Mandachi and Alin Mihai, both aged 23, have been charged with murder and common assault, British Transport Police said.

They will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.