Queensbury Tube station: Arrests made after fatal attack
- 11 March 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old who died following a fight at a Tube station.
The pair, both aged 23 and from north London, handed themselves in to police earlier.
Florin Pitic, 20, from Hendon, north London, suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital after the confrontation at Queensbury Tube station, Brent, at 00:30 GMT on Sunday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.