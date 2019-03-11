Image copyright Google Image caption The victim suffered a serious head injury at Queensbury station in Brent

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old who died following a fight at a Tube station.

The pair, both aged 23 and from north London, handed themselves in to police earlier.

Florin Pitic, 20, from Hendon, north London, suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital after the confrontation at Queensbury Tube station, Brent, at 00:30 GMT on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.