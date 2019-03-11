Image copyright Handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill, east London

A 15-year-old boy has become the second person to be charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in a park in east London.

Jodie Chesney, 17, was knifed in the back near a children's playground in Harold Hill, Romford, on March 1.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was arrested on Friday and is due before Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, from Romford, was remanded in custody on Saturday to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

A further four arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.

An 18-year-old man from Romford was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man, 50, and woman, 38, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old boy have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody while inquiries continue, detectives added.

'Great girl'

Jodie was the fifth teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital so far this year.

Her father Peter led tributes, describing his daughter, who was a keen Scout, as a "great girl" and a "proud geek".

Image caption Peter Chesney paid an emotional tribute to his daughter

Tributes have been left outside the park where she died, and purple ribbons - Jodie's favourite colour - have been hung across Harold Hill and Romford.

Jodie was pronounced dead after police were called to the park near St Neot's Road at 21:25 GMT on 1 March.

She was with friends at the time of the attack.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of her death as trauma and haemorrhage.