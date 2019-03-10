Queensbury Tube station: Man dies after attack
- 10 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after he was attacked at a Tube station in north-west London.
The victim suffered a serious head injury at Queensbury station in Brent at about 00:30 GMT and was pronounced dead in hospital.
The station, which serves the Jubilee Line, was closed but has since reopened, Transport for London said.
British Transport Police said the man was injured during an "altercation". Inquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.