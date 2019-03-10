Image copyright Google Image caption The victim suffered a serious head injury at Queensbury station in Brent

A man has died after he was attacked at a Tube station in north-west London.

The victim suffered a serious head injury at Queensbury station in Brent at about 00:30 GMT and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The station, which serves the Jubilee Line, was closed but has since reopened, Transport for London said.

British Transport Police said the man was injured during an "altercation". Inquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests.