Westminster Bridge: Met HQ closed off due to suspect car
- 9 March 2019
A suspicious car near the Metropolitan Police's headquarters has caused travel disruption after a section of Victoria Embankment was cordoned off.
Westminster Bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour as part of the closures surrounding New Scotland Yard in central London.
Social media images showed dozens of emergency service workers at the scene.
The Met said the vehicle was later deemed non-suspicious and road cordons would be lifted.
Some exits at Westminster Tube station were temporarily shut, while Transport for London reported delays for drivers in the area.
Police are on scene at Victoria Embankment following reports of a suspicious vehicle. Road closures are in place. Updates to follow.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 9, 2019
End of Twitter post by @metpoliceuk
The incident in Victoria Embankment has now concluded. The vehicle has been deemed non-suspicious. All roads will now be reopened.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 9, 2019
End of Twitter post 2 by @metpoliceuk