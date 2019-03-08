Mother jailed for 11 years over FGM

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police said they found evidence of "witchcraft" in the woman's home, including limes stuffed with written curses

A 37-year-old mother has been jailed for 11 years after becoming the first person in the UK to be convicted of female genital mutilation (FGM).

The Ugandan woman mutilated her three-year-old daughter at their family home in east London in 2017.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey, Mrs Justice Whipple said the act was "a barbaric and sickening crime".

"FGM has long been against the law and let's be clear FGM is a form of child abuse", she added.

The mother was born in Uganda but has lived in the UK for a number of years. FGM is banned in both countries, the CPS said.

The judge said it was not known why, contrary to her culture, the woman inflicted FGM on her child, although witchcraft was a possibility.

Spells and curses intended to deter police investigations were found at the woman's home before her trial.

During the trial, the woman claimed that in August 2017 her daughter climbed up to get a biscuit and "fell on metal and it's ripped her private parts".

Medics alerted police to the girl's injuries after they treated her at Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone.

The child "lost a significant amount of blood as a result of the injuries... delivered and inflicted on her", jurors were told.

Female genital mutilation

Includes "the partial or total removal of the female external genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons"

Practised in 30 countries in Africa and some countries in Asia and the Middle East

An estimated three million girls and women worldwide are at risk each year

About 125 million victims estimated to be living with the consequences

It is commonly carried out on young girls, often between infancy and the age of 15

Often motivated by beliefs about what is considered proper sexual behaviour, to prepare a girl or woman for adulthood and marriage and to ensure "pure femininity"

Dangers include severe bleeding, problems urinating, infections, infertility and increased risk of childbirth complications and newborn deaths

Source: World Health Organization