Leyton stabbing: 18-year-old arrested for murder
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man stabbed to death in east London.
David Martinez-Valencia, 26, collapsed in North Birkbeck Road, Leyton, on Wednesday shortly before 16:30 GMT.
Police believe the Spanish national was attacked in a nearby building by someone he knew before he went into the road, where he died.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, the Met said.
The incident is not thought to be gang-related.
Mr Martinez-Valencia is the 21st person to be killed in London this year.