Leyton stabbing: 18-year-old arrested for murder

  • 8 March 2019
Image caption David Martinez collapsed and died in a street in Leyton, east London

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man stabbed to death in east London.

David Martinez-Valencia, 26, collapsed in North Birkbeck Road, Leyton, on Wednesday shortly before 16:30 GMT.

Police believe the Spanish national was attacked in a nearby building by someone he knew before he went into the road, where he died.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, the Met said.

The incident is not thought to be gang-related.

Mr Martinez-Valencia is the 21st person to be killed in London this year.

Image caption Mr Martinez was treated by paramedics but he was pronounced dead at 17:10 GMT

