London

Tottenham Cemetery shooting: Man acquitted of murder

  • 8 March 2019
Ismail Tanrikulu Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Ismail Tanrikulu was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham Cemetery last year

A man has been acquitted of killing a former friend in a north London cemetery.

Musa Duru, 21, was accused of shooting Ismail Tanrikulu in Tottenham Cemetery on 3 September last year.

The Old Bailey heard the 22-year-old was shot in the arm and the bullet passed into his abdomen, causing fatal internal injuries.

Mr Duru, of Great Cambridge Road, Tottenham, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Musa Duru was found not guilty of murder

