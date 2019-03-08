Jodie Chesney murder: Police arrest second suspect
- 8 March 2019
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in an east London park.
Jodie Chesney was attacked while playing music with friends in Harold Hill on 1 March.
The Met said the male suspect was being held in custody in London.
A 20-year-old man who was arrested in Leicester on 6 March on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.