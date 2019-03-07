Image copyright @Robin_Max_Lisa Image caption A crime scene remains in place on Lanfrey Place, in West Kensington

A teenager has been stabbed to death in west London.

The male, aged in his late teens, was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest at 14:14 GMT on Lanfrey Place, West Kensington.

He received treatment from London's Air Ambulance but died a short time later, police said. A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have been made.

It comes on the same day a man died of wounds he suffered during a knife attack in central London on Sunday.

Image copyright Google Image caption The first stabbing happened in Romily Street in Soho on Sunday

That victim, an unnamed 37-year-old, was found suffering from stab injuries at about 06.00 on Romilly Street, Soho. He died in hospital on Wednesday evening.

His next of kin have been informed but formal identification awaits.

A 34-year-old man was charged on Monday with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident and a second stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on nearby University Street, hours later.

A murder investigation has been launched and the charge for attempted murder will be subject to a review by the Crown Prosecution Service, police said.

London has seen at least 24 homicides since the start of 2019. Six teenagers have been murdered in the capital, all of whom died from stab wounds.