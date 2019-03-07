Image copyright Handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was the fifth teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year

The father of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a park has said his "kind" daughter "didn't deserve" to be killed.

Jodie Chesney was knifed in the back while playing music in the east London park with friends on Friday.

Police said they now think there were "up to four" attackers, having previously been searching for two men.

Jodie's father Peter said: "Someone knows who did this. Jodie needs justice."

A 20-year-old man arrested in Leicester on Tuesday in connection with Jodie's murder remains in custody.

At Scotland Yard on Thursday, Mr Chesney said whoever had killed his daughter was "horrendous", and urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

"Someone knows who it is, someone is probably hiding him, or he's hiding and he's run away on his own, I don't know. But either way someone knows," he said.

"You can't get kudos for stabbing a 17-year-old in the back. So, just dob them in, grass them up, this is not all right."

Image caption Peter Chesney said his daughter's death had torn the family apart

Mr Chesney said his daughter had lost "so much blood" in the "ferocious attack" and that clearly "someone meant to murder her".

Jodie was with friends near a children's playground in Harold Hill when she was approached and knifed in the back in a seemingly motiveless attack.

She was pronounced dead just over an hour after officers were called to the park in Romford, east London, at about 21:25 GMT.

Mr Chesney said Jodie's death had torn the family apart and that they were "a mess", adding: "We don't know how to deal with it.

"Everyone is suffering because she was so good. Everyone just can't believe - why her?

"It is not one life deserves to be killed over another, but specifically her, she was so kind."

Image copyright PA Image caption People have been laying flowers near the entrance to the park where Jodie was murdered

Jodie was the fifth teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital so far this year.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, who has been an officer for more than 30 years, said he could not remember a spell of knife crime so bad.

He added: "I think day-by-day as the investigation progresses we get closer and closer to the truth, and closer to identifying who they are.

"I believe there's more than two of them involved, possibly up to four, and that one of them is black and one of them is white."