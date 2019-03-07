Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The body of Laureline Garcia-Bertaux was found in a shallow grave

The body of a missing woman has been found in a shallow grave.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, was reported missing after she did not turn up for work on Monday.

The Met Police said her body was found in a garden in Darell Road in Kew, west London, on Wednesday. A murder investigation has been launched and there have been no arrests.

The family of Ms Garcia-Bertaux, who lived in Richmond upon Thames, have been told about the discovery.

A forensic crime scene is in place on Darell Road and a post-mortem examination will be held.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police discovered the body in a garden on Darell Road

Ms Garcia-Bertaux, a French national, was last seen on Saturday at a supermarket in the Manor Circus area of Richmond.

Police had previously said her "disappearance is out of character".

Officers said she was known to visit the Twickenham area as well as Camden and Bournemouth.

Image copyright PA Image caption A forensic crime scene remains in place in the area

Neighbour Bob Bassett, 75, described Ms Garcia-Bertaux as a quiet lady, who would stop to talk about her two dogs.

He said that as far as he knew she lived in the ground-floor flat alone, and added: "I never saw a boyfriend."

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said others on the street had seen a man visiting the property "now and again", but added: "I did not see her very much."