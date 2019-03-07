London

Leyton stabbing: Victim named by police

  • 7 March 2019
Related Topics
David Martinez Image copyright Met Police
Image caption David Martinez collapsed and died in a street in Leyton, east London

A 26-year-old man who died in an east London street after being stabbed has been named by police.

David Martinez collapsed in North Birkbeck Road, Leyton, on Wednesday shortly before 16:30 GMT.

Police believe the Spanish national was attacked in a nearby building by someone he knew before he went into the road, where he died.

No arrests have been made but Mr Martinez's death is not believed to gang-related, the Met said.

The 26-year-old is the 21st person to be killed in London this year.

Image copyright Anjum Shahzad
Image caption Mr Martinez was treated by paramedics but he was pronounced dead at 17:10 GMT

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites