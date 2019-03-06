London

Leyton stabbing: Man dies in east London

  • 6 March 2019
Related Topics
Air ambulance Image copyright @999London
Image caption The air ambulance attended but the man died at the scene in east London

A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death in east London.

Emergency services were called to North Birkbeck Road in Leyton, Waltham Forest, at 16:26 GMT.

Police officers and medics found the man with multiple wounds and he died at the scene at 17:10. He is the 21st person killed in London this year.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation and is in the process of informing the victim's next of kin.

There have been no arrests.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites