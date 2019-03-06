Image copyright @999London Image caption The air ambulance attended but the man died at the scene in east London

A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death in east London.

Emergency services were called to North Birkbeck Road in Leyton, Waltham Forest, at 16:26 GMT.

Police officers and medics found the man with multiple wounds and he died at the scene at 17:10. He is the 21st person killed in London this year.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation and is in the process of informing the victim's next of kin.

There have been no arrests.