Image caption A cordon remains in place at Waterloo station, where one of the devices was found

Counter-terror police are investigating three packages containing explosives found at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo station.

The "small improvised explosive devices" were found in A4 postal bags, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met's Counter Terrorism Command is treating it as a "linked series" and "keeping an open mind regarding motives".

No-one has been hurt, the force added.

The Compass Centre in Heathrow's grounds was evacuated after a package was reported to police at about 09:55 GMT.

The device set alight when staff opened the bag.

The Met said: "The packages - all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags - have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices.

"These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Heathrow said the incident was being treated as a "criminal act"

A Heathrow spokeswoman said the airport would assist the police investigation into the "criminal act".

The Compass Centre remains closed.

Two more packages were found in the capital during the next three hours.

An area of Waterloo station was cordoned off after a second package was reported at about 11:40.

Staff members were then evacuated from City Aviation House at City Airport in Newham after a third package was reported at about 12:10.

Specialist officers are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing, the Met said.

The second two packages were not opened and have since been "made safe".

No flights or trains are believed to have been affected.