A man has been accused of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death at a home in north-west London.

Elize Linda Stevens, 50, was found at the home off the Great North Way, Hendon at about 10:20 GMT on Saturday and died at the scene.

Ian Levy, 54 of Lime Court, Great North Way, has been charged with her murder.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later. Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.