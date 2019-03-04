Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ché Morrison's family said he was "loved by all who knew him"

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death outside a train station in east London.

Ché Morrison, 20, was attacked on Cranbrook Road, outside Ilford station, on 26 February.

Florent Okende, 20, of Eastern Avenue, Redbridge, has been charged with murder, possession of a pointed or bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Morrison's family described him as a "very ambitious young man" who had "many aspirations for his future".