Image copyright Harun Khan Image caption Jeremy Corbyn was visiting Finsbury Park Mosque when an egg was thrown at him

A man has been charged with assault after Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was egged in north London.

It happened as Mr Corbyn and the shadow home secretary Diane Abbott were visiting Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road just before 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

John Murphy, 31, from Barnet, has been charged with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 19 March.

Mr Corbyn continued with his planned programme of events following the egging in his constituency.

The Labour leader later tweeted about the "fantastic opportunity" Visit My Mosque Day had opened up to communities, without mentioning the egging.