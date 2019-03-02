Image copyright Google

A 17-year-old girl has been stabbed to death at a park in east London.

Police were called to St Neots Road, Harold Hill, Romford, at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has begun a murder investigation, although no arrests have been made. The girl's next-of-kin have been informed, and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.

She is the first teenage girl to die in the capital this year.

She became the 18th person to be killed in London this year, and the fifth teenager to die.

Last year, two 17-year-old girls and one 18-year-old woman were murdered in London.