Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Adetokunbo Ajibola posted music videos on YouTube under the name Trapstar Toxic

A grime rapper who bragged about evading police in a song has been jailed for five years for drug dealing.

Adetokunbo Ajibola, known as Trapstar Toxic, was arrested while fleeing a flat containing £30,000 worth of drugs, the Met Police said.

Officers raided his flat in Willesden, north west London, in April.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court to possession with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

In a 2017 song called "Out Ere" Ajibola rapped: "Weight [drugs] in this trap [house] and I'll be done if feds [police] raid it, I'm one step ahead I ain't complacent."

As officers raided his flat, described as a "drug operation factory", he jumped from a second-floor window and was detained on a nearby garage roof, Scotland Yard said.

Hundreds of grams of Class A and B drugs were seized along with £13,000 in cash, a custom-made £15,000 gold chain and designer clothing worth more than £10,000.

PC Dec James, who led the investigation, said: "Ajibola played a leading role in the control of the Class A and B drugs markets in the Willesden area.

"He reaped the financial rewards of his illegal enterprise with no thought given to the misery of drugs supply that he brought to the community where he lived.

"The police will now begin confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act to recover the assets seized, to ensure that Ajibola does not profit from his criminality."