Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck was chased into a hairdressers by men armed with samurai swords

A teenager who died after he was stabbed by a gang riding bikes has been named as Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck.

The 19-year-old was chased into a hairdressers in Wood Green, north London, by men armed with a firearm, knives and a samurai sword.

Another man, aged 20, was stabbed and shot in the street. His condition is no longer life-threatening.

Detectives have said the killing would have been witnessed by several people, including children.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police appealed for any witnesses to come forward "for the safety of your community".

No arrests have been made.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe appealed for any witnesses to come forward "for Kamali, for the second victim, and for the safety of your community".

He said: "I know that there were a lot of people that witnessed at least part of this incident and I know that many of those people will be afraid to come forward and speak with police. I urge those people to make use of the anonymous services available to enable my officers to remove these violent criminals from the area where you live, work or socialise."

Knife crime in London

Between April 2017 to March 2018 the Metropolitan Police recorded 14,707 knife crimes, an eight-year high according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Knife and sharp instrument crimes rising Yearly offences recorded by Met Police between April 2013 and March 2018

Across England and Wales, there were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the year ending March 2018, the highest since records began in 1946.

Home Office figures show out of 43 forces, the Met Police saw the highest knife crime offences per head of population between April 2017 and March 2018.