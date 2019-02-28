Image copyright Met Police Image caption Glendon Spence, 23, was attacked inside a Brixton youth club

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed at a south London youth club.

Glendon Spence, 23, from Lewisham, was attacked at the Marcus Lipton Youth Centre in Brixton at about 18:45 GMT on 21 February.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Minet Road less than an hour later.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Manchester on Wednesday and charged with murder on Thursday.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with murder on 24 February.

A provisional trial date has been set for 12 August at the Old Bailey.