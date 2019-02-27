Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Michael Seed's defence lawyers say he is not the mystery Hatton Garden raider known as "Basil"

The final Hatton Garden heist suspect was previously jailed for supplying drugs in the 1980s, a court has heard.

It is alleged Michael Seed, 58, from Islington, is mystery alarm expert "Basil", one of the ringleaders in the £14m safe deposit raid in 2015.

Mr Seed was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for supplying Class A and Class B drugs back in 1984.

He denies two charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and one charge of conspiracy to handle stolen property.

The trial continues.