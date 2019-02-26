Image copyright Reuters

Black cab drivers have lost a legal challenge which argued that Uber's London operating licence was granted by a biased judge.

The United Cabbies Group (UCG) said the decision to give Uber a 15-month permit in June was "tainted by actual or apparent bias".

The "probationary" licence was granted after Transport for London (TfL) refused to grant a five-year licence.

The High Court rejected the UCG's claims of bias on Tuesday.