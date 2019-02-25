A man was found stabbed to death at a property in east London following reports of a fight.

Officers arrived at the address in Globe Road, Tower Hamlets, just after 14.30 GMT "following reports of a fight in progress", police said.

A man, thought to be aged in his mid-20s or early 30s, was found with stab wounds.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene. A murder investigation has been launched.

The victim is the 11th person to be stabbed to death in London this year.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.