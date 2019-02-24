Image copyright Met Police Image caption Glendon Spence was attacked inside a youth club

A man fatally stabbed in a south London youth club has been named.

Glendon Spence, 23, from Lewisham, was attacked in the club on Minet Road, Brixton, at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday.

Police said a fight had started outside the club and that Mr Spence had run inside where he was stabbed. He died 45 minutes later.

No-one has been arrested. Detectives have described it as a "premeditated, targeted attack".

Forensic and CCTV evidence is being examined and witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Image copyright PA Image caption Children as young as seven are believed to have witnessed the attack

The youth centre is believed to have been busy at the time of the attack.

Maxine Dawson, 46, said she had been outside and seen children as young as seven leaving the centre afterwards.

Det Ch Insp Richard Vandenberg said: "Were you there before, during or after the incident?

"While you may not think you saw anything of significance, your information could fill in a gap in our information or corroborate details provided by someone else."

A post-mortem examination was held on Friday and gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

The killing brings this year's homicide rate up to 15, 10 of which were fatal stabbings.