Friends and family of the stabbed teenager Jaden Moodie have paid tribute at his funeral to the 14-year-old who was "brutally taken from us".
Jaden was stabbed to death by attackers who knocked him off a moped in Bickley Road, Leyton, on 8 January in what police described as a targeted attack.
He had moved to the capital for "a new start", a youth worker told the BBC.
Ayoub Majdouline, 18, from the Wembley area, has been charged with Jaden's murder.
He remains in custody and his trial is scheduled to start at the Old Bailey on 8 July.