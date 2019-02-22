London

Jaden Moodie funeral and burial procession held

  • 22 February 2019
Jaden's
Image caption Jaden's coffin was transported to the service in a horse-drawn carriage

Friends and family of the stabbed teenager Jaden Moodie have paid tribute at his funeral to the 14-year-old who was "brutally taken from us".

Jaden was stabbed to death by attackers who knocked him off a moped in Bickley Road, Leyton, on 8 January in what police described as a targeted attack.

He had moved to the capital for "a new start", a youth worker told the BBC.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, from the Wembley area, has been charged with Jaden's murder.

He remains in custody and his trial is scheduled to start at the Old Bailey on 8 July.
Image caption Jaden, 14, was stabbed to death by attackers who knocked him off his moped in London
Image caption Friends and family paid tribute to the late teenager
Image caption Many guests wore orange, Jaden's favourite colour, in honour of the boy
Image caption "Jaden was brutally taken from us," his family said during the service
Image caption At the service, many speakers called for unity among young people and for help in dealing with the problems on the street
Image caption London mayor Sadiq Khan also attended the funeral
Image caption The procession was accompanied by Nyabinghi drums
Image caption Jaden's family remembered his loving, "cheeky smile"

