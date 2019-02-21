London

Brixton stabbing: Man stabbed to death in Minet Road

  • 21 February 2019
Image caption Police found the man in Minet Road at 18:45 GMT

A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed in south London.

Police were called to Minet Road, Brixton, at about 18:45 GMT and officers gave first aid to the victim at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at 19:27 GMT. His next of kin are yet to be informed, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said: "The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

