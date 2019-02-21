Brixton stabbing: Man stabbed to death in Minet Road
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed in south London.
Police were called to Minet Road, Brixton, at about 18:45 GMT and officers gave first aid to the victim at the scene.
He was pronounced dead at 19:27 GMT. His next of kin are yet to be informed, police said.
The Metropolitan Police said: "The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."